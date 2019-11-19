Services
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
9:45 AM
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
Funeral Mass
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Conception R.C. Church
Spotswood, NJ
William Marhold Obituary
William Marhold

Spotswood - WILLIAM MARHOLD passed away peacefully at home on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was 75 years old.

Born in Elizabeth, he resided in Linden before relocating to Spotswood 44 years ago.

Prior to retiring in 2009, he was a land surveyor for Crest Engineering in Millstone.

William enjoyed fishing, reading, driving, and the shore. He was a wonderful storyteller and always wanted to keep people laughing. His absolute favorite thing to do was spend time with his grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Elizabeth, in 2015 and daughter-in-law, Karen, in 2017.

Surviving are his two sons, Andrew of Hamilton Square, and Scott and his wife, Lindsay, of Carolina Beach, NC; daughter, Christine Morgan of Marshall, VA, and eight grandchildren, Cory and Ashley Morgan and John, Thomas, Lauren, William, Caroline and Brewer Marhold.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 9:45 am, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, with a 10:30 am Mass at Immaculate Conception R.C. Church, Spotswood. Cremation will be private.

Family and friends may visit on Thursday, November 21st, from 6-9 pm, at the funeral home. For directions please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, 145 Somerset Street, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 (www.rhm-cnj.org).
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019
