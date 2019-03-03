Services
Bongiovi Funeral Home - Raritan
416 Bell Avenue
Raritan, NJ 08869
(908) 725-1887
Raritan - Mr. William Welsh Murphy 90, died Thursday February 28, 2019 at his Bridgewater home surrounded by his loving family.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am at Saint Bernard Church 500 US-22 Bridgewater, NJ. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Courier News.

The Funeral services are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887.

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Mar. 3, 2019
