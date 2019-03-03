|
|
William Murphy
Raritan - Mr. William Welsh Murphy 90, died Thursday February 28, 2019 at his Bridgewater home surrounded by his loving family.
Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am at Saint Bernard Church 500 US-22 Bridgewater, NJ. A complete obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the Courier News.
The Funeral services are under the direction of Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. To send an on-line condolence visit WWW.Bongiovifuneralhome.com
"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News on Mar. 3, 2019