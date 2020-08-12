William P. Doherty
Edison - William P. Doherty, 65, of Edison, passed away on Friday, August 7, 2020, at the JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ.
Born in New Brunswick, NJ he resided in the Metuchen area his entire life, where he had made many great friends and memories over the years. William was also a communicant of St. Francis Cathedral in Metuchen.
He was a career truck driver, most recently for DJ&R in Metuchen. He was also a skilled arborist, providing tree maintenance and lawn care services for multiple companies and individuals in the area. But his passion for protecting life and property was best served during his 25 years as a volunteer fire fighter with the Metuchen Fire Department. Joining in June of 1978, he proudly achieved the rank of Lieutenant before retiring in November of 2003. He was also a member of the American Legion, Fugel Hummer Post 65, Metuchen. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping with his family.
He is predeceased by one brother, Raphael Doherty, and his loving parents Ann and John Doherty.
Surviving are his wife of 19 years, Sharon (Hopkins) Doherty; his children, William Doherty (Sara) of Edison, Erin Doherty (Rich Santa) of Maryland, and Shane Doherty of Edison; siblings, John "Jack" Doherty, Suzanne McGuinness, Robert Doherty, Joseph Doherty (Doris), Michael Doherty (Karen), and Patrick Doherty (Christine); one grandson, Sean Doherty; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 from 3-7 pm, at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave. (Rt.27), Metuchen (www.costello-runyon.com
).
A Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at 10:15 am at St. Francis Cathedral, Metuchen. Interment will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Metuchen.
The family respectfully requests that masks be worn for the duration of the visitation and ceremony, without exception. Social distancing is to be minded with requests of no physical contact, and temperatures will be taken at the door. It would be very important to William for all of his beloved family and friends to be able to pay their respects in as safe an environment as possible, especially in light of the circumstances of his passing.
Family also asks should donations be made in lieu of flowers, that they be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (www.cff.org
), an organization held closely to William's heart. A donation would honor his nephew, Richard Doherty, who tackles Cystic Fibrosis every day, and his late nephew, Danny McGuinness, who was taken from us after a long, courageous battle with this disease.