William P. Kaczynski, Sr.
William P. Kaczynski, Sr., 78, passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on November 19, 2019. Bill was born in Bayonne and was a US Army veteran. He raised his family in Clark and was founder and president of Woodbridge Builders Corp. An avid golfer, he was a member of the Colonia Country Club. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Jennie (nee Iacovantuono), his son Bill and his wife Amy of Bernardsville NJ and his daughter Susan Petrovcik and her husband Kevin of Westfield NJ. and his brother Walter of AZ. He was the proud grandfather of Jack, Jamie, Mary Kate, Harry, Annie and
Hope. Bill's visitation and life celebration will be on Sunday November 24th, from 2-4 and 7-9PM at Gray Funeral Home 318 E. Broad Street, Westfield.
His Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:45 am Monday November 25, 2019 at St. Agnes R.C Church, 332 Madison Hill Rd., Clark with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery in Westfield.
You may go to grayfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019