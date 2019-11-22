|
William P. Richards
Woodbridge - William P. Richards, 40 of Woodbridge passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home.
Born in Edison, William was a lifelong resident of Woodbridge and a graduate of John F. Kennedy Memorial High School. He was a communicant of St. Andrew R.C. Church in Avenel and was employed as a recovery coach for Woodbridge Township Addiction Service as well as Soba College Recovery Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center. William was a loving father and great friend to all; helping numerous people in the community overcome opioid addiction.
William was predeceased by his father, Elbur Richards, Jr. Surviving are his son, William Richards, Jr.; mother, Marilyn Richards; siblings, Timothy Richards and his wife Janice and Brian Richards along with his previous wife, Marisa Marino.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30am on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge followed by an 11am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Andrew R.C. Church in Avenel. Cremation will be private.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of William may be made to W.A.R.M.; checks may be made payable to Woodbridge Township Charity Fund with memo, Road to Hope; 2 George Frederick Plaza, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019