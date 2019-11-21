|
William Paul Rogers
Branchburg, NJ - William Paul Rogers ("Bill") of Branchburg, NJ, died Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center at the age of 77.
Born June 14, 1942 in Youngstown, OH, Bill was the son of the late William Lewis Rogers and Ladonna Ruth (Lesher) Frondorf. He was raised in Boardman, OH along with his late brother, Ernest Monroe Rogers. Bill married his childhood sweetheart, Karen Lee Cook, on December 15, 1962.
Bill received his Bachelors degree from Youngstown State University. After graduation, he worked for Hoechst Roussel Pharmaceuticals for 27 years as a Manager of Automation & Lab Services, and was praised for orchestrating the renovation of the QA labs, which was completed ahead of schedule. He recently retired after 23 years as an Analytical Services Manager for System One.
Growing up, he and his family raised horses and showed them in both Western and Carriage Pleasure classes. His love of horses persisted and he became actively involved in the 4-H Stablemates horse club with his daughter, and was co-leader of the Somerset County Mounted Drill team. As a member of the Hunterdon Hills Kennel Club, he bred & showed dogs, mainly Irish Setters.
Bill's passion was to figure out how things worked and could fix just about anything, earning him the nickname "MacGyver." As the "Watchmaker," he repaired clocks & watches. He had the gift of gab and enjoyed talking to people. Bill loved computers & electronics, country line dancing and playing dominoes with friends. He enjoyed going to car shows and restoring his 1930 Chevy "Woody" Station Wagon. Bill took art classes for many years and he painted winter scenes that were used for their yearly Christmas card.
Bill is survived by his wife of nearly 57 years, Karen L. Rogers, his daughter, Kendra Burgher of Bordentown, NJ, his son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Jennifer (Johanson) Rogers of York, PA, and his grandchildren, Zachary & Benjamin Burgher, and Charles & Blake Rogers.
A celebration of Bill's life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Holcombe-Fisher Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Flemington NJ. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. Interment in Prospect Hill Cemetery will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hunterdon Healthcare Foundation, 9100 Wescott Drive, Suite 202, Flemington, NJ 08822, where Bill was a volunteer for many years. http://foundation.hunterdonhealthcare.org/how-to-give/
Published in Courier News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019