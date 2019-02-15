Services
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
(732) 276-1740
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services
1329 Route 37 West
Toms River, NJ 08755
Berkeley Township - William T. Powell, Sr. aka Hogan, age 81, of Berkeley Township, died Feb. 12, 2019 at Aristacare at Manchester.

Born in Springfield, NJ, he and his wife, Pat, raised their family in South Plainfield, NJ, until retiring in Toms River in 2008. Before retiring, Mr. Powell was owner/operator of his family business, Powell Flooring Inc. He was also a decorated retired Plainfield fireman.

Mr. Powell was preceded in death by his great grandchild, Rhys Clinton Lovett. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Lynn Powell (née Tuerff); his three children, William Powell, Jr. and his wife Kimberly; Sheryl Brinkley and her husband Filmore; Karen DeFrancesco and her husband Vincent; 7 grandchildren, Ryan and Ashley Powell, Amy and Zack Lovett, Daniel Powell, Cory and Anne Brinkley, Marissa and Dalton Brown, Shannon and Jeff Jacovino, Justine DeFrancesco; and his great grandchild Bennet James Jacovino.

Services will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at Horizon Funeral & Cremation Services, 1329 Rt. 37 W, Toms River, NJ.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 15, 2019
