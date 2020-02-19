|
William R Hutcheon Sr.
Old Bridge - William R Hutcheon Sr., 83 of Old Bridge, New Jersey passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at his home, surrounded by the love of his family. Born Friday, September 4, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, he was the son of the late William and Dorothy Hutcheon. The family would move to the Bronx, where William would be raised. William joined the United States Navy, serving his country honorably during the Korean War. William also would spend 4 years in the Merchant Marines. After returning from his service he would meet the love of his life. Barbara Ritter, they would marry and start their family. Moving to New Jersey in 1962, they would live in Keyport, before settling in Old Bridge in 1967. William was a member of Teamsters Local 469, and drove for Leaseway Auto Carrier in Linden. He was also a member of the Old Bridge Special Police, serving the community for 44 years. He loved playing softball, and organized different teams, more recently the over 60 and over 70 softball teams locally. William was a longtime member of the Old Bridge BPO Elks, and also a member of the Old Bridge . William enjoyed spending time with his beloved family, and he will be missed by all those that loved him. William was predeceased by his loving daughter Kelly Ann Rost who passed away in 2003, and his beloved wife of 55 years, Barbara, who passed away in 2018, by his brother Ian Hutcheon and sister Carol Escabar. William is survived by his loving children, Tracy Ann McDermott, Kimberly Ann Chiappetta and her husband Michael, and William R. Hutcheon Jr., by his cherished grandchildren, Nicole Summer, Richard Roessner, Keith Rost, Sara Rost, Kayla Rost, Rebecca Chiappetta, Steven Chiappetta, Michael Chiappetta Jr, John McDermott, Paul McDermott, Jordyn Hutcheon, and Reilly Hutcheon, and by his great grandchildren, Jeffrey, Nicolas, Christopher, and Caitlin, and by many loving nieces and nephews. A Funeral service will be at 10:30 AM on Saturday at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service located at 3377 US Highway 9 Old Bridge, New Jersey 08857. Interment will be in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, East Brunswick, NJ. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Michael Hegarty & John Vincent Scalia Home For Funerals and Cremation Service, 3377 US Highway 9, Old Bridge, New Jersey. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.HegartyScaliaFuneralHome.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020