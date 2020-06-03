William R. Leary



Little Egg Harbor - Former Chief of Police of Dunellen



William R. Leary, 92, died Monday, June 1, 2020 at the Southern Ocean Medical Center in Stafford. He was born in Somerville and raised in South Bound Brook. Bill was a resident of Dunellen most of his life and had resided in Little Egg Harbor for the last 15 years.



He had served as a police officer in Dunellen for 35 years and had served as chief from 1984 until his retirement in 1987. Bill was a long time member of the Dunellen PBA Local No. 146 and the Middlesex County Police Chiefs Association. He was veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1945 to 1948. Bill was a member of the Veteran's Club of Cranberry Creek, where he resided.



His family includes his wife of 37 years, Jane Hinneburg (Maier) Leary; three sons, Bruce Leary, deceased, Rick Leary (Kay) of Raleigh NC, and Bill Leary (Laura) of Atex NC; two step-sons, Rick Maier (Mian) of Auberndale, FL, and Michael Maier (Hong) of Bass River; two brothers, Richard Leary and Gene Leary, deceased, and a sister, Rita (Cameron), deceased; eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren,



Private service arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen, with visitation on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 11AM to 1PM, followed by interment at Lake Nelson Memorial Park, Piscataway.









