William Richard Kachure
Maumee - William Richard Kachure of Maumee, Ohio, age 85, passed away peacefully on August 30. Richard had relocated to Maumee in 2010 after residing in Brick, New Jersey for fifteen years.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, John and Ann (Ursic) Kachure, sister, Joan and wife, Mary Jean (Majoras).
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie, children, Christine Sine (Mike), Leslie Scott (Dr. Richard), Jason, and Amy Dardis (Brian). He is also survived by his adored grandchildren, Justyn, Alex (Charlotte), Anthony, Tyler (Kylie), Colin, Riley, Jordan (Noah), Evan and Vinnie as well as 5 great grandchildren.
At the request of the family, funeral arrangements will be private. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice, 1001 Kingsmill Parkway, Columbus, OH 43229 . Arrangements have been entrusted with the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Sept. 1, 2019