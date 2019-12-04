Services
William (Bill) Rodriguez Obituary
William (Bill) Rodriguez

Piscataway - William (Bill) Rodriguez, age 86, died Tuesday, November 26, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on April 5, 1933 in Brooklyn, NY to his late parents Joaquin and Dolores Velez Rodriguez.

Bill served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a respected and talented mechanic and the owner of Union Garage in Bridgewater, N.J. Bill loved motorcycles, cars, woodworking, all animals, milkshakes and Vietnamese food. He had a great sense of humor, charisma, and took great satisfaction in helping others whenever he could. Bill will be remembered as a wonderful father, grandfather and loyal friend.

Bill is survived by his three children, William Roderick (Carol Lerner), Tom Rodriguez (Lynn Rodriguez), Linda Napier (Donald Napier), six grandchildren, two great grandchildren and his brother, Richard Rodriguez (Miytelina Andujar).

Bill is predeceased by his sister Helen Rodriguez and former wife Doris Mencaroni Rodriguez.

Viewing is Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1 PM to 3 PM at Bongiovi Funeral Home 416 Bell Avenue, Raritan, NJ (908) 725-1887. Cremation private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: garysinisefoundation.org or Gary Sinise Foundation, P.O. Box 368 Woodland Hills, Ca. 91365

"FOREVER IN OUR HEARTS"
Published in Courier News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
