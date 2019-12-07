Services
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Following Services
St. Peter Cemetery
New Brunswick, NJ
William S. Irvine Jr.

William S. Irvine Jr. Obituary
William S. Irvine Jr.

William Irvine passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was 77 years old.

Mr. Irvine was born in Hackensack, New Jersey. He lived in Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Texas prior to settling in Somerset in 1987.

Mr. Irvine had a long and successful career in the United States Air Force. He served in Turkey and the Middle East and throughout the United States before retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. He then was employed as a Professor of Mathematics at Rutgers University. He was a master woodworker and published a book titled Random Musings .

He was predeceased by his wife Debra Irvine in 2010. He was a brother to Bud Irvine.

Mr. Irvine is survived by wife Emy Irvine of Somerset and his children Scott Irvine, Lori Beasley, Jennifer Warren, and David Irvine along with his many grandchildren.

Visitation will take place on Monday, December 9, 2019, at the Gleason Funeral Home 1360 Hamilton Street in Somerset from 10 AM - 12 Noon. A graveside service will follow at St. Peter Cemetery in New Brunswick with military honors.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019
