William "Bill" Sabo
Somerset - William "Bill" Sabo passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Bill was 94 years old. He was born at home on October 8, 1925 in New Brunswick, NJ to James and Anna (Kovacs). He resided most of his life in Somerset.
Bill was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He served aboard the USS Selfridge (DD-357) and the USS Missouri (BB-63) attaining the rank of Electrician's Mate, Third Class. He was also awarded several medals. He loved to share his stories of all the places he visited while in the Navy.
Before enlisting in the Navy, Bill worked for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick as a shipping clerk. Upon his return to civilian life, he worked as a printer for the Heidingsfeld Company in Milltown which later became the Queens Group in Edison, retiring in 1995. He belonged to the Graphic Communications International Union (GCIU) Local 196 New Brunswick NJ and was their Sergeant of Arms from 1954 to 1992.
Bill loved his family, friends, and his family home in New Brunswick. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to "fix" things. He will be especially remembered as "Pop Pop" to his beloved grandchildren and "Uncle Bill" to all of his nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, James and Anna Sabo, his sisters Anne and Irene Sabo, Helen Vetrecin and Evelyn Januszewski, his brothers Ernie, Frank, James, and Rudy (Szabo) Sabo, and his niece, Janet Januszewski.
Bill is survived by his daughters Carol Sabo of Somerset and Barbara and her husband Robert DeLorenzo of Somerset, his grandsons, Joseph DeLorenzo of Miami, FL and Anthony DeLorenzo of Somerset, and several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was a communicant of St. Matthias Church in Somerset.
Services will take place privately on June 8, 2020 under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Contributions in Mr. Sabo's memory may be made to:
The USS Missouri Memorial-Expanding Our Horizons
www.ussmissouri.org or the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.
Somerset - William "Bill" Sabo passed away peacefully on June 2, 2020. Bill was 94 years old. He was born at home on October 8, 1925 in New Brunswick, NJ to James and Anna (Kovacs). He resided most of his life in Somerset.
Bill was proud to serve his country in the United States Navy during World War II from 1943 to 1946. He served aboard the USS Selfridge (DD-357) and the USS Missouri (BB-63) attaining the rank of Electrician's Mate, Third Class. He was also awarded several medals. He loved to share his stories of all the places he visited while in the Navy.
Before enlisting in the Navy, Bill worked for Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick as a shipping clerk. Upon his return to civilian life, he worked as a printer for the Heidingsfeld Company in Milltown which later became the Queens Group in Edison, retiring in 1995. He belonged to the Graphic Communications International Union (GCIU) Local 196 New Brunswick NJ and was their Sergeant of Arms from 1954 to 1992.
Bill loved his family, friends, and his family home in New Brunswick. He will be fondly remembered for his ability to "fix" things. He will be especially remembered as "Pop Pop" to his beloved grandchildren and "Uncle Bill" to all of his nieces and nephews.
Bill was predeceased by his parents, James and Anna Sabo, his sisters Anne and Irene Sabo, Helen Vetrecin and Evelyn Januszewski, his brothers Ernie, Frank, James, and Rudy (Szabo) Sabo, and his niece, Janet Januszewski.
Bill is survived by his daughters Carol Sabo of Somerset and Barbara and her husband Robert DeLorenzo of Somerset, his grandsons, Joseph DeLorenzo of Miami, FL and Anthony DeLorenzo of Somerset, and several nieces and nephews and their families.
He was a communicant of St. Matthias Church in Somerset.
Services will take place privately on June 8, 2020 under the direction of Gleason Funeral Home in Somerset. Burial will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, New Brunswick.
Contributions in Mr. Sabo's memory may be made to:
The USS Missouri Memorial-Expanding Our Horizons
www.ussmissouri.org or the American Lung Association, www.lung.org.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 4 to Jun. 6, 2020.