|
|
William "Bill" Schmatz
Fords - William "Bill" Schmatz, 86, of Fords, passed peacefully, with the love of his family, at his side, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the Haven Hospice Unit at the JFK Medical Center in Edison. Born and raised in Bronx, NY, he had resided in Fords for over 59 years. He proudly served his country in the US Army, with the 82nd Airborne Division of Paratroopers, during the Korean War. He retired 10 years ago, after over 17 years as a systems analyst for Woodbridge Twp. He was a member and past Faithful Navigator of the St. Cecelia's 4th Degree Assembly, of the Knights of Columbus in Iselin, and a communicant of Our Lady of Peace, RC Church in Fords. He was predeceased by his son, John who died in 1996 and his parents, George and Dorothy Schmatz. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 63 years, Mildred (nee: Mazzarella), his 3 sons; William A. (Laurie), of Newtown, PA, Joseph (Donna), of Metuchen, and George (Donna), of Manalapan, and his daughter, Dianne Marczak (Andrew), of Manalapan, his 6 grandchildren; Melissa, David, Rachael, Kelli, Lindsay, and Christopher, and his 2 great-grandchildren; Jacquelyn and Maddison. Visitation will be on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 4-8 pm, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave. Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will begin on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., from the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Funeral Liturgy, at Our Lady of Peace, RC Church, Fords. Interment will follow at, St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to: , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Stjude.org. For directions or to send condolences, visit flynnfuneral.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 11, 2019