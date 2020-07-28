1/
William Stead
William Stead

Dunellen - William Stead, 70, of Dunellen, NJ, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson Medical Center, Somerville, New Jersey.

William was born in Rahway, New Jersey to John & Patricia (Grunden) Stead on February 8, 1950. He went to school in Iselin, NJ and graduated from Kennedy High School. Bill married Barbara (Busher) on July 19,1980 in Warren, NJ. He worked as an electrician for RWJ for many years. He was involved in the Navy and served on an aircraft carrier. He later served in the submarine division. He was a Yankees and Giants fan. His interests were reading, sailing and fishing.

William is preceded in death by father John Stead and mother Patricia Stead.

William is survived by his spouse Barbara (Busher) Stead, his three brothers, John, George (Terry) and Tom and one sister Patricia Evans (Richard).

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Monmouth County ASPCA - https://aspca.org/donate.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, July 30th, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Avenue, Dunellen, New Jersey.

Cremation will be private. For more info please visit www.sheenanfh.com




Published in Courier News from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
