|
|
William Stephen "Bill" Harcarik
Flemington - William Stephen "Bill" Harcarik, 81, died on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Community Medical Center-Toms River, NJ.
A viewing will take place at Countryside Funeral Home, 724 Route 202 North, Three Bridges, NJ 08887 on Friday, May 31 from 4-7 p.m. and on Saturday, June 1 from 9-9:45 a.m.
Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 1 at St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 16 E. Somerset Street, Raritan, NJ followed by committal words and interment at St. Magdalen Cemetery, 94 N. Main Street, Flemington, NJ. To view the complete obituary reflecting on Bill's' life and sign an online guest book, please visit www.countrysidefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier News on May 30, 2019