William "Herb" Sullivan
Sewaren - William "Herb" Sullivan of the Sewaren section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 83 years old.
Born in Perth Amboy; He resided in Sewaren for the past 54 years.
Mr. Sullivan graduated from Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina with his bachelor's degree and was a member of their baseball team.
He served in the United States Army from 1958 until 1960.
Mr. Sullivan was director of personnel for Woodbridge Township from 1972 until 1979 and human resource manager for Center-Core in Plainfield before retiring in 1991.
He was a Communicant of St. Anthony R.C. Church in Port Reading, a member of The Don Bosco Knights of Columbus Council #5809 in Port Reading.
Mr. Sullivan was an active volunteer at his church as well as throughout the community and was a recipient of The Woodbridge Township Volunteer of the year's award.
He was a loving husband, father and an adoring grandfather. His grandchildren were the light of his life.
He was predeceased by his parents William Sullivan Sr. and Marie Witz Sullivan.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 58 years Elizabeth "Bette" Ruschok Sullivan; his children Kimberly Sullivan and John Moriarty of Sea Bright, Kathleen Costello and her husband Dennis of Bethlehem, PA., Neil Sullivan and his wife Allison of Metuchen; a sister Madelyn Reckfort of Edison; five grandchildren Sean Costello, Jake Costello, Katie Sullivan, Haley Sullivan, and Gabby Sullivan and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will take place Friday, May 17, 2019 9:45 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.Costello-greiner.com) 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. A Funeral Liturgy will follow at 10:30 a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading. Cremation will be private. Visiting hours will be Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church 436 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 in Herb's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 14, 2019