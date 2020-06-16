William W. Lenahan Sr.
William W. Lenahan, Sr.

Carteret - William W. Lenahan, Sr., 81, of Carteret died Monday, June 15, 2020 at home. Born and raised in Jersey City, he resided in Carteret for the past 55 years. William was a District Sales Manager for Sunshine Biscuits in Freehold before his retirement. He was a Little League coach for many years and a member of the Knights of Columbus in Carteret. He was a communicant of St. Joseph RC Church in Carteret and was active with the St. Vincent de Paul and Food Pantry at the church.

He was predeceased by his brother, Jim Lenahan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Irene (Petrie) Lenahan; his daughter, Maureen Gargiulo (Jerry); 4 sons, Bill Lenahan, Jr. (Donna); Bob Lenahan (Joe Bland); Tom Lenahan (Peggy); and Dave Lenahan (JP Ferrando). Also survived by 7 grandchildren, Kelly, Shannon, and Kaitlyn Lenahan, Eric Gargiulo (Samantha); Conor and Logan Lenahan and Lilly Lenahan.

Funeral services are being conducted by the Rumpf Funeral Home, 21 Locust Street, Carteret. A limited viewing will take place on Tuesday. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for the family only on Wednesday at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, Carteret. Interment will follow in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent de Paul or St. Joseph Food Bank; 55 High Street, Carteret, NJ 07008.




Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rumpf Funeral Home
21 Locust St
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-6222
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 16, 2020
Bill and Donna,

Sorry to hear about your loss. May your father rest In eternal peace.
Ed & Maria Benson
Classmate
