William "Mel" Wenzel
Seaside Heights, formerly of Woodbridge - William "Mel" Wenzel passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019 at Community Medical Center in Toms River. He was 71 years old.
Born in Newark, he resided in Woodbridge for most of his life before moving to Seaside Heights 12 years ago.
Mr. Wenzel was a graduate of Woodbridge High School, class of 1966 and was employed with the Woodbridge Township Department of Public Works for 31 years, retiring as superintendent in 2003. He served in the United States Army from 1966 until 1969.
He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Margaret Gertzel Wenzel.
Surviving are his devoted wife of 46 years, Jeanne Delardo Wenzel; children, Eric Wenzel and his wife, Nicole, of Kent, OH and Amber Wenzel and Eric McGrath of Carbondale, PA; brothers, John Wenzel and his wife, Toni, of Houston, TX and Tom Wenzel and his wife, Laura, of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Aniya, Ryder, Daisy, Kyndall, Myla, Brooklyn, Scarlett and Vivienne; grandchildren of the heart, Kyle, Andrew, Shania and Maddy; and many beloved nieces, nephews, sisters in law and brothers in law.
Visitation for family and friends will be on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 6:45 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the (woundedwarriorproject.org) in Mel's memory would be greatly appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 16, 2019