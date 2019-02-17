|
William Wislock
Somerset - William Wislock passed away on Monday February 11, 2019 at his home in Somerset. He was 81 years old.
Born to Andrew and Ann Wislock, William was raised in Mount Carmel, PA. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School where he was a valuable member of the wrestling team.
He joined the Marine Corps out of high school and after being discharged he moved to New Jersey to seek employment.
Mr. Wislock worked for over twenty-five years as a mechanic for Tennico, Triangle Copper Mill prior to retiring from Raritan River Steel. He had an inventive and creative mind, played the guitar well and loved all kinds of music.
He was predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Geraldine Wislock in 2018. He was also predeceased by his sisters Dolores Wislock and Theresa Pochekailo and his faithful canine companion, Breeze.
He is survived by his children Brian Wislock and his wife Jacqueline of Kendall Park and Carol Devine and her husband JD of Bethlehem PA and his grandchildren Patrick and Kevin Devine and Drew and Ryan Wislock
Services took place privately.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 17, 2019