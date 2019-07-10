Services
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Willie Collins Obituary
Willie Collins

Rahway - Willie Collins, 84, passed away on July 5, 2019 at Alaris Health at Riverton, Rahway. Born in Florida, he lived in Rahway. Willie was a truck driver for JB Hunt for many years before his retirement.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday morning from 10 to 11AM at Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. The funeral service will follow starting at 11AM. Burial will follow at Rahway Cemetery, Rahway, New Jersey.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 10, 2019
