Willie L. Martin
Madison, GA - Willie L. Martin was born May 11, 1932 in Madison, GA to Ollie Martin Sr. and Lena Pettifoot. A former resident of New Jersey, Willie began employment as a Brick mason, Truck Driver, and finally as a Machine Operator at Minalux for 30 years until retirement. While in NJ, Willie was an Usher at First Baptist Church of Lincoln Gardens for approximately 30 years, until he returned home to Madison in 1995. He then served faithfully as an usher at Thankful Baptist Church until his health failed in 2017. He was very dedicated to the church and loved the Lord. His children remember him as an extremely hard worker; a man of his word and very strong willed. Willie's favorite saying was, "I know, everything's going to be alright." Willie transitioned from this life February 25, 2019; he is survived by his wife, Mattie; three children, Barbara Davis, Garry (Janice), Stanley (Kim); Siblings, John, Florine (Crosby) Head, Mack (Hattie), Mildred Martin, and Donial Hines; 9 Grandchildren; 28 Great-Grandchildren; 8 Great-great Grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. He is preceded in death by his parents Ollie Martin Sr. and Lena Pettifoot; Siblings, Grady B, Alonso, Ollie Jr., Clinton and Katie Mae. Viewing will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2019, followed by the Funeral service at 11:00 A.M. at Thankful Baptist Church Madison, Georgia, Reverend Harry Brown, officiating, Pastor Jesse Roundtree, eulogist. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Bernard's Family Funeral Care, LLC, The Madison Chapel, Madison, GA in charge.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019