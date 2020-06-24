Willie Powell



Willie Powell, 102, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his residence. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, he lived in Carteret, NJ. Willie worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI for many years before his retirement. He was a mason in Detroit and a member and trustee at Progressive Baptist Church in Rahway, NJ.



Willie is survived by his nieces, Pearl Nwadioha and Carol Thurton, as well as other nieces, nephews and his church family.



Viewing the will be Friday morning from 11 to 12 noon at the Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. The funeral service follow starting at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth, NJ.



Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.









