Willie Powell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Willie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Willie Powell

Willie Powell, 102, passed away on June 19, 2020 at his residence. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, he lived in Carteret, NJ. Willie worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI for many years before his retirement. He was a mason in Detroit and a member and trustee at Progressive Baptist Church in Rahway, NJ.

Willie is survived by his nieces, Pearl Nwadioha and Carol Thurton, as well as other nieces, nephews and his church family.

Viewing the will be Friday morning from 11 to 12 noon at the Jones Funeral Home, 247 Elm Avenue, Rahway. The funeral service follow starting at 12 noon. Burial will follow at Graceland Memorial Park, Kenilworth, NJ.

Arrangements are by the Jones Funeral Home, Rahway.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jones Funeral Home
247 Elm Ave.
Rahway, NJ 07065
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved