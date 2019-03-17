Services
Hillsborough - Wilma E. Yusiewicz, 87, died on Monday, March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving daughter Jane and son-in-law Ken. She was born on May 23, 1931 to the late Andrew and Helen Nemes in Manville, NJ.

Wilma was born and raised in Manville. When she met the love of her life, Frank, together they resided in Somerville before moving in 1962 to the home they custom built in Hillsborough. She was employed as a nurse for most of her life. In her spare time she enjoyed watching the Yankees and cowboy movies. Wilma loved taking care of her family and home. She was known to be the "Queen of Dusting". Wilma also enjoyed the outdoors, animals, flowers and would always be seen reading a good book. She was a kind and caring woman dedicated to her family and home. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

Wilma is survived by her loving daughter Jane Glenfield and son-in-law Ken, her siblings and friends. She is predeceased by her husband Frank (March 2, 2008).

Private funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Somerville Funeral Home 10 W. End Ave., Somerville, NJ (908) 725-2079. To send an on-line condolence visit www.Somervillefuneralhome.com.

"ALWAYS IN OUR HEART"
Published in Courier News on Mar. 17, 2019
