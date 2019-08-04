|
|
Wilmer K. Allebach
Colonia - Wilmer K. "Pete" Allebach passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at his home in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township. He was 96 years old.
Born in Haddonfield, he resided there before moving to the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township in 1954. He also had a home in Ocean City, NJ for many years where he enjoyed his summers with family and friends.
Mr. Allebach graduated from Drexel University and was employed as an engineer with Public Service Electric and Gas Company in Newark for 38 years before his retirement in 1987.
He was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Avenel, where he served as an elder; was involved with the planning and construction of the present church sanctuary; and setup of the annual Holiday Fair.
Mr. Allebach was a pilot and he flew P-38 Lightning planes with the 51st Fighter Squadron and 26th Fighter Command during World War II with the United States Army Air Corps.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Dorothy Hunt Allebach, in 2013.
Surviving are his children, Mary Lee Montgomery of Hopelawn and Dean Allebach of Jeffersonville, PA; six grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
A Memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Avenel, 621 East Woodbridge Avenue, Avenel under the direction of Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.costello-koyen.com), Avenel.
In lieu of flowers please feel free to make a contribution to in Wilmer's memory.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019