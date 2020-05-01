Services
Wilson Hernandez Obituary
Wilson Hernandez

Perth Amboy - On Thursday, April 23, 2020, Wilson Hernandez, 81, of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully, at Amber Court Assisted Living in Elizabeth, NJ.

Born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico, he resided in Perth Amboy for 40 years before moving to Elizabeth.

Wilson was predeceased by his wife, Irma Hernandez and his brothers Johnny and Hector. He leaves behind his three daughters; Marilyn, Iraida her husband Kenneth, Deliris and her husband Pedro, his son Wilson Jr., 5 grandchildren; Keshawn and Faith Clark, Lily and David Ramos and Yelaisha Hernandez. He also leaves his sister, Migdalia, his brother Angelo, along with many family members, Brother-in-laws, Sister-in-laws, nieces and nephews who loved him deeply.

Wilson will be fondly remembered as funny, kind, always happy, who greeted everyone he met on the street. He loved to spend time with his family and friends.

The family would like you to know that his heavenly Father has called him home. He will get to spend time with family and friends, he has not seen in a long time.

Due to the Covid-19 crisis, cremation services are private under the direction of the Zylka Funeral Home, 513 State St., Perth Amboy.

In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you will perform an unexpected act of kindness for someone in his name.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 1 to May 3, 2020
