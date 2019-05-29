|
|
Winifred B. Cordasco
Bedminster - It is with profound sadness that the family of Winifred B. Cordasco, 94, announces her passing on May 24, 2019 one month to the day of the passing of her son Gregory J. Cordasco April 24, 2019.
Win passed from a long heart wrenching battle with Parkinson's disease. Win died peacefully at home with loved ones by her side.
She was born in Fort Lauderdale Florida to Fransis George and Daisy (Burris) Brennan.
Her Father was a professional Baseball player, had a baseball field named after him where the Lauderdale Public Library stands today and was a Fore Founder of Fort Lauderdale.
At a young age Win lost both of her parents and relocated to New Jersey to live with her Father's relatives. Win lived in Plainfield, Westfield and ended up residing in Bedminster, New Jersey.
She graduated from University of Automotive Management, Detroit, Michigan and Automotive Finance and Insurance School.
Win was a devoted Catholic and parishioner at St. Bridget and St Elizabeth's in Peapack and Far Hills, New Jersey.
Win loved life!! She was an incredible and beautiful human being inside and out with quite the sense of humor.
Exquisite is the best way to describe Win.
Win was an authority on style and was a scholar honor student.
She worked until she was 88 years old as a Comptroller for Brogan Cadillac and received the Mark of Excellent award numerous times from GM Detroit.
Previously Win and Husband Ettore owned Gregory Chevrolet.
Win loved to cook, entertain, fine dining, good wine, her Grey Goose dry Martini up with a twist shaken not stirred and being a grandmother to her 3 amazing grandchildren.
Win loved taking long walks on the beach especially in our place in Naples Florida which she referred to as her "little piece of paradise" and was an avid reader.
Win was an amazing athlete as were her twin children Greg and Eloise. Win was so proud when they were inducted into their High School Athletic Hall of Fame in October 2016.
Win is predeceased by her loving husband Ettore of 25 years, her sister Agnes by 5 years and her beloved son Greg for one month. Win leaves behind her daughter Eloise (Greg's twin sister) her daughter in law Ingrid, her grandchildren Samantha, Johanna, Gregory, her nieces Gail & Claudia, her crazy dog Teddy who brought her love and companionship and her most amazing care companions Louie and Marlene who are now like family and loved mother Win liked their own mother and took the best care we could ask for.
Win was simply adored, loved and appreciated by her friends, neighbors, acquaintances and loved ones. Anyone who knew Win loved Win. Win was an incredible friend and the most beautiful, loving, affectionate person you ever wanted to know.
Her devoted love for her twins, Greg and Eloise was more than anyone could ever imagine.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 30, from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 179 Main St, Peapack NJ 07977. A Funeral Mass will take place on Friday, May 31, at 11 AM, at St. Brigid Church, 129 Main St, Peapack NJ 07977. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 145 Mt. Airy Road, Basking Ridge. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Courier News on May 29, 2019