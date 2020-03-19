|
Winifred Cesa
Winifred Cesa (nee: Clark), 91, of Grayslake, IL, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020. She was born and raised in New Brunswick, NJ on February 25, 1929 to Martin and Mary (nee: Rupprecht) Clark. After graduating from St. Peter's High School, she attended Drake's Business School. She was a bookkeeper until she married. After her children were grown she cared for Michael and Patti Satz's three children. She enjoyed listening to music, reading, dancing, quilting, knitting, and crocheting. Her family benefitted from her handiwork as did the needy in her parish. A devoted Catholic she attended St. Gilbert's Church in Grayslake. Winifred married Dino Cesa in 1951. She is survived by Dino, her children, Mark (Irene) Cesa, Mary (Daniel) Mordini, Catherine Cesa, Rev. Dean Cesa, Winnifred Rogers and Amy (Gregory) Rogers. She is further survived by her grandchildren David (Gretchan Fredrich) Cesa, Anna Cesa, Laura (Brian DeVree) Cesa, Christopher (Natasha) Mordini, Celeste Mordini, Mia and Thomas Rogers, and two great-grandchildren Sophia and Stella Mordini. A funeral mass is scheduled for Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Gilbert Catholic Church 301 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. The interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. The interment was held at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to at 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020