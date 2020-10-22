Winifred H. Gostkowski
Sayreville - Winifred H. (Gosner) Gostkowski went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at her home in Sayreville. She was 78.
Born in New Brunswick to the late John and Blanche (Dunn) Gosner she lived in Monmouth Junction and South River before moving to Sayreville in 2010. She was a data entry clerk for Silverline Building Products on North Brunswick for 13 years before her retirement in 2010.
She was a member and officer of B.P.O. Elks #2033 in South River, now #784 in South Amboy.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband Ronald Keith, Sr.; her stepfather Paul Carroll; her sister Jeanne Adams; her godson and nephew Charles "Chaz" Gosner; and her stepsister Sharon Zabbadick. Leaving behind to cherish her memory are her most loving and caring husband Jeffrey M. Gostkowski; her daughter Deborah Scasserra and her husband Barry of Milltown; two sons - Brian Keith and his wife Cookie of Monmouth Junction and Ronald Keith and his wife Jamie of Toms River; two stepdaughters - Ashley Gostkowski of Sayreville and Cierra Steen and her husband Jared of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three brothers - John Gosner of Toms River, Alfred Gosner of Tucson, Arizona and Charles Gosner of North Brunswick; her sister Blanche M. Charlton of North Brunswick; her stepbrother Paul T. Carroll, Jr. of New Brunswick; four stepsisters - Donna Ricardo, Nancy Gosner and Cindy Carroll, all of North Brunswick and Pam Bratek of Flemington; six amazing grandchildren - Maichael (Michele) Scasserra, Nicky Scassera, Brian Keith, Jr., Jessica (Chris) Urban, Madison Keith and Mason Keith; and four precious great grandchildren - Skylar Keith, Trevor Hartzel, Margo Urban and Caleb Urban; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday at Selover Funeral Home, 555 Georges Road, North Brunswick with a funeral service at 7:30 PM. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or to the Mama Mare Breast Cancer Foundation.