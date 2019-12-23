|
Winifred M Hoffman
Edison - Winifred M Hoffman 88, of Edison, entered into eternal rest December 21, 2019 at her home. She has lived in Edison for the past 60 years.
Winifred worked in the Department of Finance for the State of NJ, for 40 years before retiring in 1996.
She was a communicant of Transfiguration of the Lord Parish at the Church of the Guardian Angel in Edison. Winifred took great care of her many friends, taking them shopping or to their necessary doctor's appointments, and really enjoyed her trips to Atlantic City.
Winifred was predeceased by her husband Edward in 2010. She is survived by her step-son Richard Hoffman of Fayetteville, GA, nieces and nephews Blanche Spruill (Jack) Paula Doty (Bruce), William Sost (Loretta), Ronald Sost (Toni), Arthur Geller, John Geller, Gary Geller (Barbara), several great-nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and her special friend Bonnie Lee Robito.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 10 am at the Flynn and Son/ Koyen Funeral Home 319 Amboy Avenue, Metuchen followed by a 10:30 am funeral liturgy at the Church of the Guardian Angel. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 9 am to 10 am.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019