Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
(609) 397-2763
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Garefino Funeral Home Inc. - Lambertville
12 N. Franklin St.
Lambertville, NJ 08530
Winifred Schenck Davis

Winifred Schenck Davis Obituary
Winifred Schenck Davis

Somerset - Winifred Schenck Davis, 91 died Sunday, September 15 in Lynchburg Va.

Born in New Brunswick to Clifford and Helen Schenck, she is the widow of George W. Davis. Winnie is survived by two sisters Margaret McIvor, Jean Kubin and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Friday, September 20 at the Garefino Funeral Home, 12 N Franklin St. Lambertville. Burial will follow in the Barber Burial Grounds Cemetery, Delaware Twp. Friends may visit from 10-11 am Friday at the funeral home
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 17, 2019
