Witold S. Perlinski
Witold S. Perlinski

Middlesex - Witold Stanley Perlinski, passed away suddenly but peacefully on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, just two weeks shy of his 80th birthday. Witold was born in Lodz, Poland during WWII to the late Stanley and Wanda (Frankowska) Perlinski. He attended Lodz Polytechnic Institute where he achieved a Bachelor's Degree in Chemistry and completed a Master's Degree in Chemical Engineering. Witold immigrated to the United States in 1968 and married his wife Deanna. They settled in Garfield, NJ and then moved to Middlesex, NJ in 1975.

He retired as a chemist for R Tape Corporation located in South Plainfield where he worked with adhesives and tapes as Chief Technical Officer. Prior to R Tape, Witold worked at National Starch and Chemical Corporation in Bridgewater. During his tenure at National Starch, he proudly achieved six patents, including his most prominent one for developing the chemical structure of FunTak®. Witold enjoyed reading WWII espionage novels, and discussing politics and world history. He enjoyed traveling around the globe and was up for any adventure. The sun made him smile. He loved swimming, seafood, and scotch all while listening to the blues.

Witold is survived by his wife of fifty-three years; Deanna (Magda) Perlinski, son Gerald and his wife Rachel of Warren and daughter Alicia Michaux and her husband Stephen of Mount Laurel. He also leaves behind two grandchildren; Alexander and Brandon as well as three siblings; Adam and his wife Marlena, Pawel and his wife Grazyna and Elizabeth Lykowska.

Visitation will be held in the Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and 6:30pm until 8:30pm and on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 beginning 8:30am.

Funeral services will begin in the funeral home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 8:45am followed by a 9:30am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church in Middlesex. Burial will follow at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit Witold's interactive webpage at www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com. Flowers are accepted and those wishing to make a donation in his name may do so at Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, Heart Center of New Jersey (https://www.rwjbh.org/rwj-university-hospital-new-brunswick/giving/give-now/)








Published in Courier News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
