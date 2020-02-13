|
|
Yao-Ming Cheng
East Brunswick - We are saddened by the loss of a great husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.
Yao-Ming Cheng, age 83, of East Brunswick, New Jersey passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital of New Brunswick. He was born on October 12, 1936 in Hsinchu, Taiwan . Yao-Ming decided to skip high school and graduated from Taipei Institute of Technology. He arrived in America in 1962. Several years later, his wife Susan joined him in Georgia. They were married on June 27, 1965. Yao-Ming earned a Masters and PhD in Chemistry from Georgia Tech and worked as a Chemist at West Point Pepperell and Pfister.. During his many years of retirement, Yao-Ming preferred spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren. Yao-Ming enjoyed many things in life such as camping with his family , cruises, and traveling all over the world. Yao-Ming's hobbies also included photography, coin collecting, stamp collecting, and Tai chi. He served as Principal at East Brunswick Chinese School and also hung out regularly with his friends at the Men's Club in East Brunswick.
As the oldest child, he is predeceased by both his parents, Chiou-Huang Hong (Master Baker) and Yu-Lee Cheng (Master Tailor who made clothes for all 10 kids).
Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Susan; daughter Nancy and her partner Alex Winant; sons Howard and wife Jeanette; and Stephen and his wife Fang-Ting Liu; and five grandchildren, Victoria, Emily, Dylan, Natalie, and Katelyn. He also had many relatives in Taiwan, including 10 siblings (4 brothers and 6 sisters).
Viewing will be on Saturday, February 15 from 2 - 5 PM at Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ.
Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020