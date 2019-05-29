|
|
Yetta Gelber
Colonia - Yetta (Lechman) Gelber, passed away at her home in Colonia on Tuesday May 28, 2019. She was 89.
Born in Montreal, Canada, she was raised in Brooklyn and had lived in Colonia for the past 63 years. A librarian in Woodbridge Township, Yetta was an English major at Brooklyn College and received her Master's degree at Rutgers University. A member of Temple Neve Shalom in Metuchen, she was also a member and past vice president of the Colonia Chapter of Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Org of America.
Predeceased by her son, Lawrence V Gelber in 2017, Yetta is survived by her husband Morris; daughter-in-law Donna and grandchildren: Liann, Hannah and Sara.
A funeral service will be held Thursday 11:00 am at Temple Neve Shalom, Grove Ave., Metuchen. Burial will follow at Beth Israel Cemetery, Woodbridge. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah at www.hadassah.org
Published in Home News Tribune on May 29, 2019