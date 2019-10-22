|
|
Yolanda Bosques
Perth Amboy - Yolanda Bosques, 68 of Perth Amboy, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20,2019 with her family by her side.
Born in Ponce Puerto Rico she moved to New Brunswick, she later moved to Perth Amboy in 1969 where she became a life long resident. She was employed by Mel's Children's Clothing Store for 20 years and retired on 1999. She was a member of the Panamerican Bowling League, and parishioner of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at La Asuncion Church.
Yolanda is preceded in death by her loving parents Eugenio Lopez and Maria Teresa Chentrancolo; dear sister of Eulalia Rivera and Eugenio Lopez.
She is survived by devoted husband of 50 years Wilfredo Bosques; beloved children Wilfredo Jr., Wylie Webster and his wife Yashira Bosques, Wykiria Bosques and her husband Benny Lisojo; loving niece who raised and cherished as a daughter Guillermo Texiera Chentrancolo; dear sister of Martha De Jesus, Sylvia Gonzalez, William Lopez and Falvia Guzman; adored grandmother of Wilfredo III, Wylie , Jr., Jazmin, Anthony, Talik, Lazarus, Damien, Kyria, Julitza, and cherished great-grandson Elias.
We begin to leave on Friday, October 25, 2019 at 11 am from Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home for a Funeral Mass at 11:30 am at Out Lady of Fatima Church. Interment will follow at Alpine Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 5 ~ 9
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019