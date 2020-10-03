Yolanda E (Perez) Entzminger
Oakdale - Yolanda E. (nee: Perez) Entzminger, 61, recently of Oakdale, PA, passed peacefully, on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at the UPMC, Montefiore, Pittsburgh, PA.
Born in Santurce, San Juan, Puerto Rico, she lived most of her life in Perth Amboy, NJ, before moving to Oakdale, PA, 10 months ago.
She retired in June of 2019, after over 31 years as Para Professional with the Perth Amboy Board of Education, where she was employed since 1988.
She was a member of the Abundant Life Church in South Brunswick, NJ.
She leaves behind, her beloved husband of 39 years, John Entzminger, her 2 beloved daughters, Desiree Entzminger of Cuddy, PA and Kiana Entzminger of Parlin, NJ, her 2 dear grandchildren, Anyce Rivera and Andre Rivera, III, her 2 siblings, Wanda Lopez and her husband Juan, and Joel Perez, all of Perth Amboy, her beloved parents, Gregorio and Aurea Perez, her 3 nieces, a nephew, 4 great-nieces and a great-nephew and many dear friends.
Visitation will be on Monday morning only, October 5, 2020, from 11 am to 12 noon, at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave. Perth Amboy, NJ 08861. A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Cremation will follow, privately.
For directions or to send condolences visit flynnfuneral.com
.