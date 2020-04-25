|
Yolanda S. Miksztal
Hillsborough - Yolanda S. Miksztal, 91, of Hillsborough, NJ passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Kindred Hospital in Dover, N.J. Yolanda was born on June 30, 1928 in Lodz, Poland to Jozef and Anna Szebel. Her family, including older brother Alfred, moved to Warsaw, Poland prior to the outbreak of World War II in 1939. She and Alfred grew into their teen years there under the German occupation. They lost their father Jozef during the war.
After the crushing of the Warsaw Uprising in 1944 and the subsequent razing of Warsaw by the Germans, widowed mother Anna resolved to flee. The subsequent Russian occupation only strengthened that desire. In 1945 the family arrived as refugees in the American Zone of Occupation in Bavaria, Germany.
While in a Displaced Persons (DP) camp outside Augsburg, Germany, Yolanda and her mother volunteered in the camp clinic. There she met a fellow Polish DP, staff physician Dr. Marion W. Miksztal. Yolanda and Marion married soon after her 18th birthday in the summer of 1946. Their first child George was born in 1948.
With sponsorship arranged through the Catholic Church, Yolanda and Marion emigrated to the United States. They arrived in the summer of 1949 to temporary residence in Newark, NJ. Marion quickly found employment at the New Jersey Neuro-Psychiatric Institute (NJNPI) in Skillman, NJ. Dr. Miksztal served the State of New Jersey for 35 years and retired in 1984. They moved to Hillsborough, NJ upon his retirement. Sadly, her husband Marion passed away in 1990.
Yolanda and Marion raised their four children: George, Andrew, Loretta and Robert on the grounds of NJNPI. They had a comfortable home that included surrounding open spaces, friendly neighbors and a safe environment. Yolanda was a caring and inspiring homemaker for her children and husband. Her tenderness, humor and enthusiasm for childish fun nurtured a loving household.
Yolanda always enjoyed traveling. When her children were very young, there were car trips to Florida and to family in Chicago. In later years most travel was local, though occasionally further from home to California, Canada, Bahamas and Bermuda. She loved going to New York City. Her excursions with her youngest child Bobby sparked his life long interest in exploring the great metropolis.
After retirement, Yolanda especially cared for her four grandchildren. They rejuvenated her. Robert and spouse Maureen had Erin and Matthew. Andrew and spouse Risa had Elizabeth and David. She cherished and displayed their cards, drawings and photos throughout her home. She was always attuned to the emotional well being of her whole extended family. Yolanda's mantra was "Be happy". The family was reminded of that sentiment through countless notes and greeting cards. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
Yolanda is predeceased by her beloved husband Marion of 43 years. She is survived by her brother Alfred Szebel of Arlington Heights, IL; her niece Christine (Szebel) McKillip and her husband Terrance of Blanchardville, WI and four children: George Miksztal of White Plains, MD; Dr. Andrew Miksztal of Palo Alto, CA (sadly his wife Dr. Risa Peoples recently passed away); Loretta Gramlich of Flemington, NJ; Robert Miksztal and his wife Maureen of Bridgewater, NJ. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Erin and Matthew Miksztal of Bridgewater, NJ; Elizabeth and David Miksztal of Palo Alto, CA.
The funeral on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Hillsborough Funeral Home was private. Interment followed at St. Mary's Cemetery in Trenton. Under the current Covid-19 restrictions, no requiem mass can be celebrated. A celebratory mass is contemplated for the fall.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the National World War II Museum (https://nationalww2museum.org/give/ways-give) or to The National Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa (https://czestochowa.us/services/donations/)
Published in Courier News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020