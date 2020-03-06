Services
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
(732) 727-0666
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:30 PM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
10:00 AM
The Gundrum Service Home For Funerals
237 Bordentown Ave
South Amboy, NJ 08879
Belpre, Ohio - Young Matthew Flanigan, 44, of Belpre, Ohio died on Sunday March 1, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Born in Seoul, Korea he lived in Hampton before moving to Ohio. He was a graduate of Voorhees High School, Hunterdon County. He was employed by Kroger Organization.

Son of Frank and Barbara Alspach Flanigan, he is also survived by his brother Daniel Flanigan and his nephews Carter Flanigan and Calvin Riley.

Funeral services will be held on Monday March 9, 2020 at 10am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy followed by interment in Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1 to 4:30pm. Donations may be made to Spence-Chapin Services to Families & Children, New York City.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
