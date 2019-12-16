|
|
Yvonne Lance
Morganville - Yvonne Lance, 77, of Morganville, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Raritan Bay Medical Center, Old Bridge. Yvonne was born in Perth Amboy, New Jersey and resided in Englishtown then Morganville for many years. Yvonne was employed by the Englishtown Auction.
Yvonne was predeceased by her father John. She is survived by her mother Margaret; sister Cecelia and her husband Jeff; sisters Dorothy and Margaret; cousin Steve and his wife Carla; nephews Nicholas, Patrick and Andrew; extended family Craig and his wife Tracy; their children, Christopher, Ryann and Kyle; and her companion Cy Carr.
Friends and family are invited to visit on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, at Freeman Manalapan - Marlboro Funeral Home, 344 Route 9 North. A funeral mass will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Church on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 10am. Interment will follow at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery, Freehold. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the ASPCA at https://www.aspca.org/. To leave a condolence or find directions, visit www.freemanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019