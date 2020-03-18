|
|
Yvonne Ralph
Covington, GA - Yvonne Ralph, 69, went home to be with the Lord on March 9, 2020 at Piedmont Rockdale, Conyers, GA. A 1968 New Brunswick High School graduate, she retired from MC Trucking, Lithonia, GA, as an administrative assistant. She retired in 2008 and moved to Covington, GA, to become a full-time grandmother, a role she loved so much. Visitation services will be held Friday, March 20, 2020 at Anderson Funeral Service, 201 Sandford Street, New Brunswick, 11am-12pm. www.anderson funeralservice.net.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020