Zofia Hrymoc
Belmar - Zofia Hrymoc, MD, age 69, of Belmar, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, CA, after a two-year battle with cancer. Zofia was born in Ostroleka, Poland, then she moved to Warsaw where she completed her medical education at the Warsaw Medical Academy. In 1975, she immigrated to the USA settling in New Jersey with her husband, George. Dr. Hrymoc specialized in endocrinology in her private, medical practice in East Brunswick, and was affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson and St. Peter's University Hospitals where she had completed her medical residency and endocrinology fellowship.
Zofia was a communicant of Saint Mary of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in South River, St. Rose of Lima Church in Belmar, and after her retirement in 2015, Our Lady of Bright Mount Church, in Los Angeles, CA, which was recently elevated to a Shrine of St. John Paul II. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, physician, and so much more. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Dr. Hrymoc is predeceased by her parents, Zenon and Helena Kacprzynski, as well as her brother Ireneusz Kacprzynski. Surviving are her husband, Jerzy George Hrymoc, her son, Mark Hrymoc, MD, and his wife, Ellie Hrymoc, MD, her grandchildren, Ryan and Sienna, her youngest brother Walter Casper, DMD, and his wife Renata, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, aunt, relatives, colleagues, friends and neighbors, in US, Canada, Poland, and Australia.
Visitation is scheduled for Friday evening, October 30, from 5 to 8 PM at the MA Maliszewski Funeral Home, 218 Whitehead Ave, South River, NJ. Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning, at 9 AM at the St. Mary of Ostrabrama Church in South River, NJ with the burial to follow at the St. Mary's Cemetery in East Brunswick. Where technically possible, these events will be "streamed live."
In lieu of flowers, Zofia's family asks that a donation be made to the Cancer Research Institute.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, please note that a maximum of 50 visitors will be allowed inside the funeral home at any one time, 80 visitors in the church, masks must be worn, and please social distance at all times. We encourage visitors to limit their time in the funeral home to allow the family the maximum number of guests possible. Complete arrangements, directions, and letters of condolence to the family may be found by visiting www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
.