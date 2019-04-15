|
|
Zolton J. Fodor
Killeen, TX - Zolton J. Fodor, 89 of Killeen, Texas died Tuesday, April 9th at his residence. Born in Bakonztomasi, Hungary, he resided in North Brunswick and Piscataway, before moving to Killeen, TX in 2014.
Mr. Fodor retired in 1989 as an Elementary School Teacher for the Greenbrook School System. He taught 5th and 6th-grade math and sciences for over 30 years. "Poppy" as he was called by his grandchildren received his Master's Degree in Education from Rutgers University.
He served in the US Army from 1951-1953. Mr. Fodor was still a member of both the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick and the Killeen Baptist Church at the time of his passing. He had been a member of the NJSEA and National Educators Association.
Son of the late Joseph and Irene (Deli) Fodor, Zolton was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn (Gawroniak) Fodor. He is survived by his daughters: Emilee McCoid and husband Jack, of Killeen, TX, Terry Lynn Fodor-Well and her husband Larry, Bound Brook, NJ, his sister Betty Harris and her husband Bill, of Franklin Park, NJ and her four grandchildren, Caitlin Everett and her husband Ethan, Kevin McCoid, Andrew and Abbie Fodor.
Services will begin on Tuesday, April 16th at 9 am at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Followed by a 10 am Funeral Service at the Magyar Reformed Church, 175 Somerset Street, New Brunswick. Interment will take place in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6-9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019