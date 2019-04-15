Services
Gowen Funeral Home
239 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 249-6120
For more information about
Zolton Fodor
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gowen Funeral Home
239 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
Gowen Funeral Home
239 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Magyar Reformed Church
175 Somerset Street
New Brunswick, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Zolton Fodor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zolton J. Fodor


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Zolton J. Fodor Obituary
Zolton J. Fodor

Killeen, TX - Zolton J. Fodor, 89 of Killeen, Texas died Tuesday, April 9th at his residence. Born in Bakonztomasi, Hungary, he resided in North Brunswick and Piscataway, before moving to Killeen, TX in 2014.

Mr. Fodor retired in 1989 as an Elementary School Teacher for the Greenbrook School System. He taught 5th and 6th-grade math and sciences for over 30 years. "Poppy" as he was called by his grandchildren received his Master's Degree in Education from Rutgers University.

He served in the US Army from 1951-1953. Mr. Fodor was still a member of both the Magyar Reformed Church in New Brunswick and the Killeen Baptist Church at the time of his passing. He had been a member of the NJSEA and National Educators Association.

Son of the late Joseph and Irene (Deli) Fodor, Zolton was predeceased by his beloved wife, Evelyn (Gawroniak) Fodor. He is survived by his daughters: Emilee McCoid and husband Jack, of Killeen, TX, Terry Lynn Fodor-Well and her husband Larry, Bound Brook, NJ, his sister Betty Harris and her husband Bill, of Franklin Park, NJ and her four grandchildren, Caitlin Everett and her husband Ethan, Kevin McCoid, Andrew and Abbie Fodor.

Services will begin on Tuesday, April 16th at 9 am at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. Followed by a 10 am Funeral Service at the Magyar Reformed Church, 175 Somerset Street, New Brunswick. Interment will take place in Franklin Memorial Park, North Brunswick. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 6-9 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now