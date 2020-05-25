|
Zoraida Hernandez
Zoraida Hernandez (nee Roman), 69 of Perth Amboy, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side.
Zoraida was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. She was employed by the Perth Amboy Board of Education for 28 years as a Para Legal. She retired in 2006. She was a parishioner of Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish at Holy Trinity Church. she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her adored son Jose "Joey" Jr, who passed away in 2015; loving daughter of Victor and Milagros ( nee Perez ) Roman; dear sister of Victor Roman and Gladys Santana.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years Jose Hernandez; beloved mother of Jacqueline and her husband Danny Gutierrez; dear sister of Cruz Mayhew; adored grandmother of Nia and Raven Tavera and Victor Llama; cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11 am at Alpine Cemetery, Perth Amboy. Arrangements are entrusted to the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 25 to May 27, 2020