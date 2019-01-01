National Spotlight - Slideshow
David Koch1940 - 2019
Industrialist who funded conservative politics…
View All National Spotlight ›
Mary Ellen Pfingsten Mary Ellen Pfingsten, 79, of Monticello, IL and formerly of Winter Haven, FL and Onarga, IL
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Mr. Haskel Lee Absher Haskel "Hack" Lee Absher, 85, of Hoopeston, passed away at 8:15 a.m. Feb. 17, 2015, at his home,
Read Obituary ›
Share Condolences ›
Quizzes
Celebrities Who Served Photo Quiz Check out the slideshow of some of our favorite celebrities who served in the military. Can you identify the famous face in uniform? Take The Quiz ›
Famous Fathers Photo Quiz Think you know famous fathers and their celebrated sons and daughters? Take our Father's Day photo quiz and test your knowledge of celebrity dads and kids. Take The Quiz ›
The Real Jackie Kennedy Her style and grace were legendary, and her image came to define the 1960s. She captured the hearts of world leaders, fashion icons and people all over the planet, who knew her as Jackie Kennedy, Jacqueline Onassis, or simply Jackie O. But who was the real Jacqueline Lee Bouvier Kennedy Onassis? Take our quiz and find out. Take The Quiz ›
Quiz: Archie Bunker vs. Ralph Kramden Can you tell these two classic cranks apart? We’ll give you a quote and you decide who said it: Ralph Kramden on "The Honeymooners" or Archie Bunker on "All in the Family"? Take The Quiz ›
View All Quizzes ›
Recent Obituaries
Past Month
Kunce, Judith
Pfingsten, Mary Ellen
Absher, Mr. Haskel Lee "Hack"
Hollen, Mr. Charles
Olson, Mrs. Patricia
Reynolds, Mr. Dale
Stephen, Mrs. Elizabeth
Deany, Mr. Bernard Vincent
Thomas, MR. Leslie Eugene "Gene"
Pate, Mrs. Barbara Sue
Smiley, Mr. Arthur G.
Taylor, Mrs. Grace E.
Newman, MRS. Carol Morgan
Witty, Mrs. Leola
White, Mrs. Frances Ruth
Harris, Mr. Myron Gene
Knapp, Mrs. Sylvia E.
Owen, Mr. Raymond Lee "Ray"
Shields, Mr. Steven R.
Dickman, Mrs. Elsie "Jane"
Beckner, Mrs. Marjorie
Collier, Mrs. Carole Sue (Lyons)
Lithgow, Mr. Roy Eugene "Gene"
Smith, Mr. Mark A.
Swartz, Mrs. Samantha Annajane
Edwards, MRS. Lena M.
Gocking, Mrs. Margaret Louise
McVicker, Mr. Maurice L. "Bud"
Mushrush, Mrs. Audrey Mae Thompson
Walters, Mr. Robert "Bob"
Burton, Mr. Roy E.
Warner, Mr. William D. "Bill"
Adwell, Mrs. Emma Belle
Butzow, Mr. Harold Eugene
Greene, Mrs. Cynthia Ann (Winslow)
Sheller, Mr. George Phelps "Phil"
Stipp, Mr. Earl Lester
Morlan, Reed E. "Gene"
Garrison-Bolin, Mrs. Mary Coretta
Rethelford, Mr. Paul Beacher
Dorman, Mrs. Lorraine
Hickman, Mrs. Ruth V.
Longfellow, Mr. Larry Allen
Agusti, Mrs. Kathleen Marie
Alt, Mr. Steven L. "Buck"
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
 
Sponsored Links
Top Stories