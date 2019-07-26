Home

Judith Kunce


1968 - 2019
Judith Kunce Obituary
Judith Kunce, 72, of Watseka, IL, passed away on Wednesday, July 24, 2019. She was born August 5, 1946 in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Edward Raether and Jean (Martin) Raether. Judith married Paul Kunce on November 23, 1968. He preceded her in passing on April 20, 2018.Visitation will be held Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 2-4pm, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka with Funeral Services to follow at 4:00 pm. Pastor Bart Koester will officiate. Burial will be held at a later date following Cremation Rites. Memorials in Mrs. Kunce's name can be made to the or .
