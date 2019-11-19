FRAZIERS BOTTOM — Doris Marie Bowcott, 79, of Fraziers Bottom, passed away November 17, 2019, while at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington. She was born December 27, 1939, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Elvin Kelson Holley and Marie Starkey Holley. She was a bank teller for Peoples Bank for over 35 years. She attended Mt. Union Church in Pliny.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kelson and Marie Starkey Holley; son, John David Bowcott.

She is survived by daughter, Sherri (Chuck) Dillon; daughter-in-law, Alisia (Chuck) Willis; grandchildren, Stephanie Dillon (Ben), Jessie (Sammy Evans), Brittany (Jack) Wilson and Tyler, brother Gene (Lorene) Holley; five great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 1 p.m., at the Mt. Union Church in Pliny with Pastor Ronnie Brown officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the church from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the service. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.