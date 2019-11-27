MIDDLEPORT — William Henry Clatworthy, 95, of Middleport, Ohio, died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Middleport with Pastor Rebecca Zurcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery in Middleport with military honors by Feeney Bennett Post 128. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2 - 5 p.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the funeral home.