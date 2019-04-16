HENDERSON — William Earl Nibert, 86, of Henderson, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at home.

He was born Nov. 14, 1932, in Groveport, Ohio, a son of the late William Henry Nibert and Edith Thelma (Crawford) Nibert.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Earletta Kirker; and granddaughter, Amy Henry.

Earl served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School Class of 1950, a member of American Legion Post 23 of Point Pleasant and Boilermakers Local 667 of Winfield.

He is survived by his wife Judith C. (Harless) Nibert of Henderson; three daughters, Tammy (Scott) Backenstoe of Washington Court House, Ohio, Lora (Rodney) Long of Bidwell, Ohio and Kristi (Chuck) Williams of Belle; and one brother, Darrell E. (Geraldine) Nibert of St. Helen, Mich. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Heather Henry, Travis (Sarah) Keefer, Tara (Adam) Eblin, Ryan (Valerie) Henry, and Shayna Gillenwater; and eleven great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m., Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. A graveside service and burial will follow at Zion Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry with Pastor Josh Fisher officiating. Military graveside honors will be presented by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard.

