David L. Spears and Raymond L. Spears will be laid to rest together at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Concord Cemetery, in Henderson, with graveside rites by Pastor Bob Patterson.

David was the son of the late Larry M. Spears and Shirley Spears, who survives him. He is also survived by his son, David A. Spears; daughter, Maria McNeely; sisters, Dorla Hill and Darlene Yonker; brother, Chip Spears; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers and friends.

Raymond was the son of the late David L. Spears and Melinda Simmons, who survives him. He is also survived by his brother, David A. Spears; sister, Maria McNeely; grandmothers, Linda McCallister and Shirley Spears; great-grandmother, Sylvia Snodgrass; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Crow-Hussell Funeral Home is handling arrangements.