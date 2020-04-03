POINT PLEASANT — Abigail Ann Brown, 84, formerly of Point Pleasant, passed away at Pleasant Valley Hospital April 3, 2020. She was born July 26, 1935, in Mason County, a daughter to the late Virgil and Melinda Waugh. She was an accomplished cook and homemaker that enjoyed gardening, visiting with friends and relatives, and traveling.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Melinda Spears Waugh; husband, Frank Brown; son, Mark Denny; and Joseph Denny, the father of her children.

She is survived by her children; Beverly and Larry Plymale of Gallipolis, Ohio, Jody and Shirley Plymale of Leon, Aileen Hunt of Deleware, Ohio, David Denny of West Virginia, James Denny of Marysville, Ohio, and Kathleen Denny also of Marysville; siblings, Nancy Birchfield, John Mac Waugh, Hershall Waugh, and Sylvia Fisher; and a host of extended family, friends, and neighbors.

A graveside service will be held at the Presbyterian Cemetery in Leon, Monday, April 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow the service. Following CDC guidelines, everyone present should wear a facemask and observe social distancing. Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is serving the family.